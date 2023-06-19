Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 351,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

