Truist Financial Raises Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $16.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DEA. Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.

DEA stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 341.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,888,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,931,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,771,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,710,000 after acquiring an additional 141,938 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,157,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 67,289 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

