Truist Financial Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $175.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.26.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.