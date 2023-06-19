Uniswap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $38.24 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $38.24 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.45 or 0.00016555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00289000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000380 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003674 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.48640655 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 701 active market(s) with $33,894,388.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

