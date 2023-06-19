United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE UPS traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.58. 8,469,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,419. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

