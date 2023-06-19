Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.