Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 million, a PE ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.