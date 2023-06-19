UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

UP Global Sourcing Stock Down 1.3 %

UPGS stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.65) on Thursday. UP Global Sourcing has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 174 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £117.89 million, a PE ratio of 942.86 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87.

UP Global Sourcing Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 2.43 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. UP Global Sourcing’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Chris Dent bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £3,250 ($4,066.57). 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

