UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

UTStarcom stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

