Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) is Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises approximately 2.5% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after buying an additional 411,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after buying an additional 202,318 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,648,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $114.21. 9,938,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

