Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 54.3% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 15,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $114.21 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.64.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

