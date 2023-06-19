Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 54.3% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 15,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $114.21 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.