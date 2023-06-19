Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lowered by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 100,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 319,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 316,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.