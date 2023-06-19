Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 147,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,704,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,852,972. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

