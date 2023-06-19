Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

