Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.5% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.10 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

