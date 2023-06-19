Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 7.1% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,443,000 after buying an additional 2,822,760 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $198,602,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.