Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.50. 1,542,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,311. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

