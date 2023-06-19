Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after buying an additional 51,877,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,514,000 after buying an additional 9,119,195 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,347,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,435,000 after buying an additional 4,488,039 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

