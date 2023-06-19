Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Raised by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $72.73. 3,905,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,841. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

