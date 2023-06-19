Verge (XVG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. Verge has a market capitalization of $24.68 million and $1.08 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,386.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00289936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00517113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00057512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.00400424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,916,444 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

