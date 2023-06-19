Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,498,000 after purchasing an additional 284,248 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,462,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 61,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of VET opened at $12.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $408.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.17 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 25.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.