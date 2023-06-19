Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 296 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $447.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,295,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.20 and a 200 day moving average of $370.96. The company has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $289.68 and a one year high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

