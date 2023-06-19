Versant Capital Management Inc Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 224.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,465,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.