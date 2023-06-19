Versant Capital Management Inc Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.18% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVES traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $46.47.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

