Versant Capital Management Inc Has $450,000 Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 353.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.92. 367,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,404. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $47.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.