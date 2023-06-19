Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2,220.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in Republic Services by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 5,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Republic Services by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $145.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,156. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.09. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.30.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

