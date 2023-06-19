Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,881. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

