Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Acquires 11 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court purchased 11 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,457 ($18.23) per share, for a total transaction of £160.27 ($200.54).

On Tuesday, May 16th, Martin Court acquired 600 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,530 ($19.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,180 ($11,486.49).

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Court acquired 9 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,565 ($19.58) per share, for a total transaction of £140.85 ($176.24).

LON:VCT traded down GBX 5.34 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,446.67 ($18.10). 124,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,831. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,756.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. Victrex plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,361 ($17.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,571.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,664.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Victrex’s payout ratio is currently 7,317.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($23.77) to GBX 1,590 ($19.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,280 ($28.53) to GBX 2,090 ($26.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,050 ($25.65) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($25.03) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

