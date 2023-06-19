Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 1,270 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $197.14 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.