Wade Financial Advisory Inc Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 497 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Intuit by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Intuit by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $455.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.