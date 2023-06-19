WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 630 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $565.48 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $576.68. The stock has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.30 and its 200 day moving average is $450.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

