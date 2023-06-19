WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,813 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,954,000 after purchasing an additional 559,580 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1,412.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 305,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,500,000 after purchasing an additional 221,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,027,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $45.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

