WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $439.56 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $447.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.99 and its 200-day moving average is $366.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

