WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after buying an additional 241,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHD opened at $73.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

