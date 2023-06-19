WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,812,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
VBR opened at $164.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
