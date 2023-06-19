WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 16,190 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 293,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
