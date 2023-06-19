WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,964 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IYF stock opened at $74.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

