WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of SCHG stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $75.13.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
