West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
NYSE:WFG opened at $79.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.66. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.
