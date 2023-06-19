West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

NYSE:WFG opened at $79.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.66. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 32.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 526.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 66,401 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

