West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $405.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $390.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $344.00.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $362.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $376.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.24.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.