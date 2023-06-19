Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Western Energy Services Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of WRG stock opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.59. Western Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. Western Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of C$79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.00 million. Research analysts expect that Western Energy Services will post 0.1310273 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

