WhiteCoin Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $15.85 million and $174,143.63 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.94 or 0.00289236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016590 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000366 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003758 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

