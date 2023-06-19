WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Position Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 2.75% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WhiteHorse Finance

In other news, Director John Bolduc acquired 12,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $146,709.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $402,161. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.67%. Research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.84%.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

