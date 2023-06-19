Windsor Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

PLD opened at $122.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day moving average is $121.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

