Windsor Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

