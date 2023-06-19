Windsor Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 36.8% during the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 24.7% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 14.0% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.