Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after buying an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of KO opened at $61.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

