Wise’s (WISE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.63) target price on the stock.

Wise Stock Down 0.2 %

WISE opened at GBX 618 ($7.73) on Thursday. Wise has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285 ($3.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 731.80 ($9.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 572.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 573.20. The company has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,300.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Wells sold 139,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.01), for a total value of £781,849.60 ($978,290.29). In related news, insider David Wells sold 139,616 shares of Wise stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.01), for a total value of £781,849.60 ($978,290.29). Also, insider Terri Duhon purchased 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 618 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of £896.10 ($1,121.25). 53.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

