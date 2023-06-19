WOW-token (WOW) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.17 million and $4.42 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000536 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015551 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02831449 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

