Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,620,000 after buying an additional 999,186 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

